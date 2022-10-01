Minneapolis beats Horton 64-0 on Homecoming

Tonight in Minneapolis it was all Lions from the very beginning as they would use 9 rushing touchdowns and fumble recovery returned for a touchdown to beat the Horton Chargers 64-0.

Minneapolis would get things started just 44 seconds into the game as Junior Braylon Smith would take Minneapolis second snap from scrimmage to the endzone from 28 yards out. Sophomore Hunter Milum would miss the PAT and the Lions led 6-0. After a 3 and out from the Chargers Junior quarterback Ryan Parks would need just one play from the 36 yard line to scamper in for another Minneapolis touchdown. This time the PAT was good by Milum and the Lions led 13-0. Minneapolis would score one time in the first quarter as Braylon Smith would score his second rushing touchdown of the evening, this time from 5 yards out and the point after try was good and it 20-0.

Minneapolis would start the 2nd quarter right where they left off the 1st with a 7 yard rushing touchdown by sophomore fullback Mason Smith, PAT was good and Minneapolis led 27-0. Then with 7:39 to before halftime the Lions would get on the board again with a 2 yard touchdown run by Senior wing back Gabe Hueser. PAT by Milum was no good and it was 33-0. The Chargers would try some trickery on their next possession and on a backwards pass safety Ryan Parks would scoop the ball up and run it on from 20 yards out, PAT was good and it was 40-0. The Lions would score one more time in the second quarter as Gabe Heuser took the last snap of the half 80 yards to pay dirt. The PAT was no good and Minneapolis would take a 46-0 lead into halftime.

Minneapolis would play the backups in the 2nd half and were still able to score with ease. With 8:20 to go in the 3rd quarter Freshman Grant Rice would use a nice block by Senior Aydan Worley to spring a 37 yard rushing touchdown into the endzone. The PAT by Milum was blocked and the Lions led 52-0. Another Freshman Brayton Peters would score the last two touchdowns of the ballgame for the Lions. Peters would rush for a 15 yard touchdown with :35 seconds in the 3rd quarter and then again from 27 yards out with 4:52 left in the ballgame. Both two point conversions were no good and the Lions would end the game with a 64-0 victory over the Chargers.

The Nex-Tech Wireless player was a tough choice as there were 4 players deserving of this award. All four of the players scored two touchdowns a piece and could have easily been any of them. But we had to go with the Senior Gabe Hueser for the Nex-Tech Wireless player of the game.

The H&R Block of the Game goes to another Senior, this goes to Aydan Worley as it was his block that sealed the edge to allow Grant Rice to score his touchdown.

Minneapolis is now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Lions will be on the road next Friday as they travel to Seneca to take on the #2 team in Class 2A Nemaha Central.

Box Score

1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Final

Horton 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Minneapolis 20 – 26 – 12 – 6 – 64