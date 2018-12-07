Minneapolis at Ell Saline for Men’s and Women’s basketball

-Tonight both the boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Ell Saline high school for another county match up; the second of the week. Both teams had sizable student sections, with the Minneapolis students and fans making the 20 minute drive to cheer on the Lions.

The girls game was almost a carbon copy of the Bennington match up two days previously. The first half was a relatively close game, with a run in the final few minutes of the second quarter pulling the Ell Saline Cardinals within 3 points of the Lions. The third quarter was similar to the game before, with the Lions outscoring the Cardinals 14-6 (the last two games, the girls outscored opponents 24-7 in the third quarter). The fourth quarter was 7-2 in favor of the Lady Lions, and the girls cruised to a 35-19 victory.

The mens game was fun to watch, as both teams brought plenty of energy to the court. That energy was supplemented by the passion both student sections gave, and it led to a hard fought battle.

Kaden Griffin, a junior for Minneapolis was at home for this match-up, as he attended Ell Saline for his freshman and sophomore year before transferring to Minneapolis this year. He did not get a chance to take the court however, as he showed up to the game in street clothes, and contributed to the crowds energy from the bench.

The first quarter score was 16-9, Lions out in front. The second quarter was the Spencer Davidson show. He was the only player in either game to take over to the magnitude he did, scoring 12 points straight with good hard post play, and athletic moves towards the basket. Lions led going into halftime, 21-38.

In the second half, the Lions continued to lead, but the lead did not grow by much. The Lions outscored the Cardinals 24-23 in the second half, and coasted to a 62-44 victory to extend their season to 3-0.

The Lions are back in action tomorrow night at 6, where they will play Halstead at Kansas Wesleyan University.