Minneapolis and Sacred Heart split Tuesday Night

It was the first game back after the winter break for both teams and it was Minneapolis taking the girls game and Sacred Heart winning the boys game.

GIRLS – Minneapolis 53, Sacred Heart 18

The lady Lions would lead the game from start to finish after starting the game on an 8-0 run. Minneapolis would lead 16-6 after the 1st quarter and never look back.

Minneapolis would struggle shooting in the 2nd quarter but would use a solid defensive outing to go into halftime with the lead 23-12.

The lady Lions would explode after halftime putting up 19 points in the 3rd and would take a 42-17 lead into the final stanza.

The lady Lions would allow just one point in the final 8 minutes of play and win the game 53-18.

Minneapolis was lead in scoring my Maci McClure with a game high 17 points. Other lady Lions scoring on the evening include Myka Deronnet (9), Braedee Weatherman (7), Alayna Cossart & Raelyn Robinson (6), Maggie Shupe (5) and Josi Schrader (3).

Avery Eshleman would lead the lady Knights in scoring on the evening with 7 points. Other scorers included Tessa Junk/Sydney Goetz/Grace Gormley/Skylar Douglas/Nicole Richards (2) and Kiera Cochran (1).

Nex-Tech Wirelesa Player of the Game: Myka Deronnet

H&R Block of the Game: Maggie Shupe

Minneapolis moves to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play. Sacred Heart drops to 1-6 on the season and 0-2 in league play.

Box Score

Sacred Heart – 6 – 6 – 5 – 1 / 18

Minneapolis – 16 – 7 – 19 – 11 / 53

BOYS – Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 54

Minneapolis was looking for its first win of the season Tuesday night and in the 1st half looked like they would hold their own.

The score was even at 10 a piece after the first quarter and the Lions looked really good on both offense and defense.

After a big 3 in the 2nd quarter by Freshman Owen Just the Lions would take a lead into halftime 28-27.

The Knights would out up 20 points in the 3rd quarter which included two huge 3’s from Maxwell Ehrlich and lead after 3 quarters 47-41.

The Lions would try to battle back in the 4th quarter but just couldn’t seem to close the gap as they were in foul trouble for most of the quarter and ultimately the Knights would win the game 64-54.

The Lions were led in scoring by Owen Just and Mason Scott who would both put up 16. Other Lions scoring included Dalton Krueger (8), Grant Rice (6), Zach Nelson & Ryan Parks (3) and Mason Smith (2).

The Knights were led in scoring by Maxwell Ehrlich with a game high 21 points. Other Sacred Heart players scoring includes Michael Matteuci (18), Evan Bogart (14), Jett Samuelson (10) and Jason Marrs (1).

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Owen Just

H&R Block of the Game: Grant Rice

Minneapolis drops to 0-7 on the season and 0-3 in league play while Sacred Heart moves to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play.

Box Score

Sacred Heart – 10 – 17 – 20 – 17 / 64

Minneapolis – 10 – 18 – 13 – 13 / 54

Minneapolis will be back in action Friday night as they travel to Gypsum to take on the Southeast of Saline Trojans.