Minneapolis and Ell-Saline split Tuesday Night to open up the Tri-County Classic

Minneapolis and Ell-Saline were back in action Tuesday night and it was to tip off of the Tri-County Classic in Minneapolis. It was Minneapolis winning the girls game and Ell-Saline winning the boys game.

GIRLS – Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 37

Minneapolis would start off slow like they did against Inman last Friday and find themselves down 13-7 to end the first period. Ell-Saline would use 3 three pointers in the 1st quarter to help build the the lead.

It would be more of the same in the 2nd period but Minneapolis would inch closer and at the half it was 23-17 at halftime.

Minneapolis would use their defensive pressure in the 3rd and some big shots from Maci McClure and Alayna Cossart to get the lead back 30-29 at the end of 3 quarters. Minneapolis would lead for the first time since the beginning of the game where they started with a 1-0 lead after Jordan Peck would knock down 1 of 2 free throws from the charity stripe.

Minneapolis would continue that defensive pressure in the 4th along with scoring 14 points to hold off Ell-Saline 44-37.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Senior Keala Wilson with 11. Other scorers for the Lady Cardinals were Ally Richards (9), Bailey Schneider (8), Avery Richards (5), Gabriel Norris (2) and Taylor Hardesty (2).

Minneapolis would have 7 different girls score on the night led by Sophomore Maci McClure with 16. Jordan Peck and Braedee Weatherman would both end with 6 points and Alayna Cossart, Maggie Shupe, Josi Schrader and Raelynn Robinson would finish the night with 4 points a piece.

With the victory Minneapolis moves to 2-0 on the season and Ell-Saline drops to 1-1 with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – Maci McClure, Minneapolis

H&R Block of the Game – Alayna Cossart, Minneapolis

Ell-Saline – 13 – 10 – 9 – 8 / 37

Minneapolis – 6 – 11 – 13 – 14 / 44

BOYS – Ell-Saline 77, Minneapolis 72

Ell-Saline would start the game with an 18-0 run to build a massive lead and would never surrender the lead even though Minneapolis would make it close at the end.

Ell-Saline would lead after one quarter of play 29-15 behind 15 points from Sophomore Brogan Rowley who end the night with 35 points for the Cardinals.

The 2nd quarter was more of the same with Ell-Saline’s foot on the accelerator and would lead 57-33 going into halftime.

In the 3rd quarter Minneapolis would clamp down defensively and they would continue to knock down shots but would still trail by 18 going into the 4th quarter.

Minneapolis Senior Mason Scott would score 15 of his 26 in the 4th but the Minneapolis comeback would fall short as time ran out with a final score of 77-72 to Ell-Saline.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Mason Scott with 26. Freshman Owen Just right behind him with 24. Other scorers for the Lions would be Dalton Krueger (11), Grant Rice (4), Ryan Parks (2), Mason Smith (2), Tucker Smith (2) and Zach Nelson (1).

Brogan Rowley for Ell-Saline would lead all scorers with 35 points which 29 of those came in the first half. Also scoring on the night are Marshall Johnson (12), Carter Hiel (11), Garrison Zerger (11), Kas Kramer (4), and Rees Krone and Trey Williams would both end with 2 points.

Ell-Saline improves to 2-0 on the season with the win and Minneapolis falls to 0-2.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – Brogan Rowley, Ell-Saline

H&R Block of the Game – Brogan Rowley, Ell-Saline

Ell-Saline – 29 – 28 – 12 – 8 / 77

Minneapolis – 15 – 18 – 18 – 22 / 72

Both teams will be back in action Friday night as Minneapolis takes on cross county rival Bennington and Ell-Saline will play Solomon for their second games of the Tri-County Classic.