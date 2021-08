A 36-year-old Salina woman is without her minivan after she said it was stolen Wednesday night.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the victim reported her 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was taken from her driveway between 6:30 and 8:15 at the 700 block of West Ash Street.

The victim said she believes that her husband left the keys in the gray van. It has Kansas tags reading 251-PGM.

The vehicle is valued at $15,000, and there are no suspects at this time.