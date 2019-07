The Tractor Supply Company reported that sometime between 6:00 PM on the 4th and 7:00 AM on the 5th, someone stole two mini bikes.

According to Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News:

Someone cut the pad lock securing the outdoor merchandise area, and then cut the padlock to a cable securing two 196cc Green Camouflage Coleman Mini Bikes.

The damage to property is approximately $20

The loss of property is approximately $1,200

There are no suspects at this time.