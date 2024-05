Authorities are reviewing video from a Salina storage business after someone broke into a customer’s container box.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that sometime between May 28th and May 30th, someone cut a lock on a container at Salina Mini-Mall, 3335 S. 9th Street and removed a number of Milwaukee power tools in a rolling tool box plus a Stihl chainsaw and a battery charger.

Loss is listed at $4,000.