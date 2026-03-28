Mini Motorcycles Prompt Concern

The Salina Police Department has recently received multiple reports involving miniature, two-wheeled motorcycles, pocket bikes and mini bikes, being operated on city streets and sidewalks.

According to the agency, for safety reasons, these are not street legal and are only permitted to be operated on private property.

There have been several near-miss incidents involving riders entering the roadway or crossing from sidewalks into traffic. These situations create a serious risk of injury, especially when riders are not easily visible to drivers.

With warmer weather and summer approaching, the agency reminds parents and guardians to make sure children are operating these vehicles in appropriate, private property locations and with permission.