Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 50 °

Mills Names Assistant Coaches

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseApril 11, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. — Kenton Paulino, Chris Hollender and Quincy Acy will be the assistants on Paul Mills’ inaugural Wichita State coaching staff, Mills formally announced.

Mills, who was recently hired as WSU’s 27th head men’s basketball coach, will introduce additional members of his support staff in the coming days.

The 2023 national coach of the year finalist has spent the past six years transforming the program at Oral Roberts, highlighted by a trip to the 2021 Sweet 16 and this year’s undefeated run to the Summit League’s regular season and tournament titles.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Mills Names Assistant Coaches

WICHITA, Kan. -- Kenton Paulino, Chris Hollender and Quincy Acy will be the assistants on Paul M...

April 11, 2023 Comments

Fogal named KCAC Softball Pitcher o...

Sports News

April 11, 2023

Ware repeats as KCAC Men’s Te...

Sports News

April 11, 2023

Parker three-peats as KCAC Track Fi...

Sports News

April 11, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Bethany Backers...
April 11, 2023Comments
County Lab Earns High Gra...
April 10, 2023Comments
Police Seeking Armed Robb...
April 10, 2023Comments
Car Wash Coin Machine Dam...
April 10, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra