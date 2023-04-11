Mills Names Assistant Coaches

WICHITA, Kan. — Kenton Paulino, Chris Hollender and Quincy Acy will be the assistants on Paul Mills’ inaugural Wichita State coaching staff, Mills formally announced.

Mills, who was recently hired as WSU’s 27th head men’s basketball coach, will introduce additional members of his support staff in the coming days.

The 2023 national coach of the year finalist has spent the past six years transforming the program at Oral Roberts, highlighted by a trip to the 2021 Sweet 16 and this year’s undefeated run to the Summit League’s regular season and tournament titles.