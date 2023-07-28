Mills Debuts First Non-Conference Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – First-year Wichita State head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills unveiled the program’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule Friday morning.

The out of conference slate includes one true road game at Missouri and six neutral site contests, which include the Myrtle Beach Invitational and in-state showdowns with Kansas State and Kansas.

Wichita State opens with four straight home games to start the season, including an exhibition matchup vs. Rogers State on Oct. 29. Following home dates with Lipscomb (Nov. 6), Western Kentucky (Nov. 9) and Friends (Nov. 12), the Shockers travel to Conway, S.C., for the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The bracket has yet to be announced, but the field includes Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Furman, Liberty, Saint Louis, Vermont and Wyoming. Wichita State will play three games over four days over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two more home games against Norfolk State (Nov. 25) and Richmond (Nov. 29) wrap up the month of November.

A road trip to Missouri to face the Tigers on Dec. 3 kickstarts a tough stretch to conclude the non-conference season. Wichita State will face South Dakota State on Dec. 9 in its annual INTRUST Bank Arena game, before hosting former Missouri Valley Conference rival, Southern Illinois on Dec. 16.

The schedule closes with the highly anticipated matchups against Kansas State and Kansas in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center.

Start times and television assignments will be announced when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate in September.

2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 29 – Rogers State (Exh.)

Nov. 6 – Lipscomb

Nov. 9 – Western Kentucky

Nov. 12 – Friends

Nov. 16 – Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 17 – Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 19 – Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 25 – Norfolk State

Nov. 29 – Richmond

Dec. 3 – at Missouri

Dec. 9 – vs. South Dakota State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Dec. 16 – Southern Illinois

Dec. 21 – vs. Kansas State (T-Mobile Center)

Dec. 30 – vs. Kansas (T-Mobile Center)