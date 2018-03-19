Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold

A million dollar winning lottery ticket was sold in the Kansas Lottery’s North Central Region, which includes the Salina area.

According to the Kansas Lottery, a lucky player is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million. One ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Megaball to win the $1 million cash prize in the Friday, March 16th drawing.

The winning numbers are 01-13-26-33-52 Megaball 11.

The $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in north central Kansas, which includes the following counties: Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline and Dickinson.

Since no ticket matched all numbers in that same Mega Millions drawing, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $377 million, with a cash option of $225.7 million.