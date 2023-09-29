Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket in Kansas

Some lucky Powerball Jackpot lottery player could be holding a million-dollar ticket in Kansas. The as-yet-unidentified buyer fell short of scoring an $850 million prize on Wednesday. However, they did score one heck of a consolation prize – a million bucks.

Officials say the player matched the five white balls, but failed to match the Powerball. If you’re holding that winning ticket, you have one year from the date of the drawing to collect your winnings.

The winning ticker was sold in the Kansas Lottery’s North Central Region, which includes the following counties:

Smith

Jewell

Republic

Washington

Osborne

Mitchell

Cloud

Clay

Russell

Lincoln

Ottawa

Ellsworth

Saline

Dickinson

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since July 19th, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be for an estimated $925 million. The prize ranks as the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

