Million Dollar Jackpots Rollover

Todd Pittenger November 29, 2020

A couple of multi-million dollar lottery jackpots could make someone’s holiday season a little brighter.  There were no jackpot winners Thanksgving week for wither the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings.

The jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $229 million dollars, with a cash option of $177.5 million.

Then there’s a Powerball drawing Wednesday, with $231 million up for grabs, or a cash option of $180 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly one in 302 million, while the odds of winning the Powerball  Jackpot are roughly one in 292 million.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

