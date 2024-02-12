Miller earns KCAC Softball weekly honor

By KWU Athletics Release February 12, 2024

Kansas Wesleyan’s Trenity Miller has been named as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts in a pair of games last week for the Coyotes. Her selection comes from a pool of nominees by conference athletic communications professionals and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.Miller had a great week for the Coyotes, who played two games on the road after the LSU-Alexandria weekend tournament was washed out. She hit .750 for the week, going 3 for 4 in both games and had a 1.250 slugging average for the week. In the Central Baptist game, she drove in all four runs for the Coyotes.Kansas Wesleyan is 3-3 heading into Tuesday’s home opener against Cottey College starting at 1 p.m. at the Salina South High School fields.