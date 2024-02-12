Miller earns KCAC Softball weekly honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Trenity Miller has been named as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts in a pair of games last week for the Coyotes. Her selection comes from a pool of nominees by conference athletic communications professionals and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.



Miller had a great week for the Coyotes, who played two games on the road after the LSU-Alexandria weekend tournament was washed out. She hit .750 for the week, going 3 for 4 in both games and had a 1.250 slugging average for the week. In the Central Baptist game, she drove in all four runs for the Coyotes.



Kansas Wesleyan is 3-3 heading into Tuesday’s home opener against Cottey College starting at 1 p.m. at the Salina South High School fields.