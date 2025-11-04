Military History Symposium Examines Leadership, Decision-Making

The 2025 Flint Hills Military History Symposium offers students, faculty and military scholars an opportunity to explore leadership in warfare through historical and contemporary perspectives.

Presented by the Kansas State University Department of History in partnership with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the symposium’s theme is “Leadership and War — The Art and Science of Critical Decisions.” Discussions will examine the historical application of the four instruments of national power — diplomatic, informational, military and economic, or DIME — a framework used for decades to analyze how the United States achieves strategic goals.

Participants will explore how civilian and military leadership shapes and influences warfare, including why leaders succeed or fail, how technology impacts battlefield decision-making and how leadership transitions from military to civilian life.

The keynote speaker for this year’s symposium is K-State’s own Gen. Richard B. Myers, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and university president from 2016-2022.

Building on the success of the inaugural event, this year’s program continues to provide an affordable, focused setting for academics and military professionals to network, exchange research and share insights into leadership and war.

The symposium will take place Nov. 7-9 at Hale Library and the K-State Student Union.

For additional details and registration information, visit the Flint Hills Military History Symposium website.