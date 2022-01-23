Military Helping Combat COVID in Kansas

An unprecedented surge in COVID cases in Kansas, propelling a surged in hospitalizations and deaths, is prompting military aid.

Kansas VA hospitals are providing back-up care to Kansas hospitals that need additional support to care for COVID-19 patients. The VA hospitalizes are prepared to provide limited acute care and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for temporary medical treatment of non-eligible VA individuals to help reduce the strain on Kansas hospitals.

Governor Laura Kelly deployed 80 nonmedical Soldiers and Airmen from the Kansas National Guard to support the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) testing sites across the state and assist with the shipment and delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Military medical professionals in the Kansas Guard, already filling positions at medical facilities in their communities, will stay in their respective communities. The nonmedical Soldiers and Airmen will be on federal orders for 31 days to assist the additional efforts.

Additional Information:

Kansas hospitals in need of beds for non-veteran COVID patients can submit a patient transfer request through Kansas Mission Control. Mission Control and the VA will then work to identify the best potential receiving facility for the patient.