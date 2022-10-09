Military Education Exhibit Salina Stop

The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will be making stops in Kansas again, including a stop in Salina.

According to the organization, their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The Mobile Education Exhibit provides anopportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. It serves the goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

When the Mobile Education Exhibit pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

The stops in Kansas will take place at:

LaCROSS, KS – Friday, October 21, 2022 – The LaCrosse City Cemetery and the Jonathan Gilbert chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 417 Main Street from 9am – 3pm.

BENTON, KS – Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Wreaths Across America at Benton Cemetery is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be free and open to the public locally at 14789 SW 30th Street from 8am – 6pm.

CLAY CENTER, KS – Monday, October 24, 2022 – The Nathan Edson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 610 Lincoln Avenue from 10am – 4pm.

SALINA, KS – Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – The Mary Wade Strother chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at the VFW located at 1108 West Crawford Street from 10am – 5pm.

MANHATTAN, KS – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 114 McCall Road from 10am – 4pm.

ELDORADO, KS – Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Wreaths Across America (WAA) in El Dorado is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour. The MEE will be in the Parking lot at 2408 W Central Ave from 9:00AM to 5:00PM..

PITTSBURG, KS – Friday, October 28, 2022 – The Oceanus Hopkins and Fort Scott Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Pittsburg State University, Are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 2001 Rouse Street from 10am – 3pm.

OTTAWA, KS – Saturday, October 29, 2022 – The Walmart Distribution Center