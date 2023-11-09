Milestone: Six Years Accident Free

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department reached a milestone of six years without an on-the-job accident leading to time lost.

According to Saline County, this achievement highlights the department’s dedication to its safety mission, ensuring no harm to staff or community members.

“Our mindset is our best tool,” said Darren Fishel, Road and Bridge Administrator. “We are proactive, and every team member knows they have the authority to stop work if safety is compromised.”

The department reinforces that vigilance and communication are key components of their incident-free operations. We remain committed to our role as stewards of workplace safety and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our employees and the community.