Mike Finnigan School of Music Now Open

A new “school of rock” type of music school is open in Salina.

According to the Stiefel Theatre, the Mike Finnigan School of Music is now open.

Named in honor of the late legendary rock and blues organist, the Mike Finnigan School of Music at the Stiefel Theatre provides music instruction on a variety of different instruments to all age levels. The school is unique in that all their offerings are taught through a group lesson format, giving students the chance to collaborate with others in their music-learning journey.

Classes meet once a week for fifty minutes during each eight week session. At the end of the eight weeks, each class presents what they learned in a recital that takes place on the historic Stiefel stage.

Enrollment is open now for the next session of classes that will start on March 21st. Current course offerings include:

ukulele classes for all ages

group piano for youth and adults

three levels of youth guitar

jug band class that will teach students not only how to play, but also how to fashion their own instruments out of everyday household items

For more information and to register, visit www.stiefeltheatre.org/school-of-music or call the Stiefel Theatre box office at 785-827-1998. Enrollment closes on March 16th.

Photo Courtesy Stiefel Theatre