Miguel Millan named to AFCA-NAIA All-America Team

Kansas Wesleyan senior punter Miguel Millan (SR/Lodi, Calif.) has been selected as a Second-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association NAIA All-America Selection Committee.

Millan is the lone Kansas Wesleyan selection to the list which features first- and second-team selections from across the country.

The NAIA Coaches also released a similar All-America team list, with Millan also receiving All-America honors on the second-team. The NAIA list also featured honorable-mention selections.

Millan was named first-team All-KCAC last month at the punter position. He led the KCAC with a 42.2 yard per kick average on 38 kicks over 11 games played. He had a long kick of 71 yards, placed 16 kicks inside the 20, and only had one touchback on the season. He also was the holder on place kicks for the Coyotes. Nationally, Millan ranked third in the NAIA in punting average.

Kansas Wesleyan finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-3 overall record.