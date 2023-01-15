Midweek Winter Storm Possible

Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state.

For central and eastern Kansas, the storm system will move across the area on Wednesday into Wednesday night bringing a wintry mix. Accumulating snow and travel impacts are possible, especially along the I-70 corridor.

Stay tuned, as there remains some uncertainty on the storm’s strength and track.