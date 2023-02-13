Salina, KS

Midweek Winter Storm Possible

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2023

A winter storm is expected to affect the region later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, inclement winter weather is possible starting Wednesday across Western Kansas and Wednesday night into Thursday for the remainder of the area.

Snow along with strong winds are expected to result in hazardous travel, especially for Wednesday night into Thursday.

With this system still several days out, it is possible the area with highest impacts could change, so be sure to check later forecasts.

