Middle School Student Wins State Spelling Bee

A middle school student from Andover correctly spelled the word “Ahuehuete”, a Mexican cypress of great girth, to win the Sunflower State Spelling Bee Saturday on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

The state spelling bee, hosted by the Kansas Press Association, was held inside KWU’s Mabee Arena.

Students up to eighth grade were eligible to qualify for the state competition. Winners of county-wide spelling bees from across the state were invited to compete.

The day began bright and early at 8:00, with 90 of the best spellers in the state gathering for registration. Following a practice round the competition got under way.

By early afternoon the field was whittled down to the top 10, and by 2:00 it was down to two. Douglas County Champion Maci Perrins, a student at Langston Hughes Elementary School in Lawrence and Butler County Champion Carey Chesire from Andover Middle School were the last two standing.

After Maci made her first mistake, Carey was immediately able to spell his word correctly to take home the title.

Carey told KSAL News it felt “really good” to win the title. “All of my preparation paid off,” he said. To prepare, Carey said he spent hours practicing spelling, both orally and written.

As the winner of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee Carey is now eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held beginning May 28th in Washington DC and will be broadcast on national television.

Carey said he is “really excited” to be able to go to Washington DC to compete.

KWU will also host the Sunflower State Spelling Bee in 2025, with plans for it to be held in the newly renovated Sams Chapel.

Top photo: Sunflower State Spelling Bee Champion Carey Chesire from Andover Middle School