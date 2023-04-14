Midday Vehicle Collision In Finney County

At least three people are hospitalized following yesterday’s midday crash in Finney County, Kansas.

Troopers say it happened shortly after noon when a 48-year-old Plymell, Kansas man headed west on Parallel Road blew through a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway and T-boned a northbound sedan.

The pickup’s driver reportedly was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Two people in the sedan were hospitalized, one of whom suffered serious injuries. Cause of the crash is under investigation.