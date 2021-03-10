Mid America Farm Expo returns This Month

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring.

After being one of the first of many events cancelled over concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, organizers are prepping for a return of vendors and patrons from all over the region.

Eric Brown, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that safety protocols will be in place as the agricultural world comes to town in late March.

In the past, the Mid America Farm Expo, has featured hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. Brown is hoping the Ag community will support the event as the nation swings closer to normalcy.

The Mid America Farm Expo will be held in and around the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 23, 24, 25 in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.