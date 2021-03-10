Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: A Few Clouds and Windy

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 37 °

Mid America Farm Expo returns This Month

Jeff GarretsonMarch 10, 2021

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring.

After being one of the first of many events cancelled over concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, organizers are prepping for a return of vendors and patrons from all over the region.

Eric Brown, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that safety protocols will be in place as the agricultural world comes to town in late March.

 

In the past, the Mid America Farm Expo, has featured hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. Brown is hoping the Ag community will support the event as the nation swings closer to normalcy.

 

 

The Mid America Farm Expo will be held in and around the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 23, 24, 25 in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Looking For New Football Coa...

(Lawrence, KS) -- Kansas is in the market for its third head football coach in four years after part...

March 10, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/9

Sports News

March 10, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

March 10, 2021

Mid America Farm Expo returns This ...

Farming News

March 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wetlands Education Center...
March 9, 2021Comments
Central Students to Displ...
March 9, 2021Comments
Great Plains Trucking Pla...
March 9, 2021Comments
K-State Researchers Find ...
March 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices