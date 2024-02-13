Mid America Farm Expo Returns in March

Agriculture companies will be exhibiting their products at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center March 20-22, 2024 at the Mid America Farm Expo.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce approximately 225exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment, and supplies.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the farm equipment displays, will include a variety of programs and/or seminars.

Wednesday’s programs will be held in the Saline County 4-H Building that will include a FFA Agronomy Contest in the morning. Wednesday afternoon, Brityne Rucker from KWCH will moderate a business panel featuring Sam Browning, Will Exline, and Travis Young to discuss the keys to success, overcoming obstacles, and adjusting to changes.

Thursday’s Agriculture Market Outlook program speakers will be held in the Saline County 4-H Building. These presenters include Cody Barilla, Terrain’s grain and oilseed analyst, focusing on commodities such as wheat, grain sorghum, sunflowers, cotton, and canola; and Glynn Tonsor, Professor of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University, focusing on livestock markets. In addition to the market outlooks, the Kansas Forage & Grassland Council will be hosting a forage update in Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2nd Floor. Sessions will include Hay Markets & Outlook, Annual Legumes, Non-Traditional Forages, Woody Encroachment, and Old World Bluestem Mitigation.

In conclusion of the Mid America Farm Expo on Friday morning at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2nd floor, the Women in Agriculture is excited to have Linda Salem, former President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing, as the keynote speaker.

The Expo began 59 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display at the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts approximately 8,000 attendees over the three days.

“I think there’s a misconception that agricultural is a dying industry, when of course here in the Midwest we know that couldn’t me any further from the truth,” Renee Duxler, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “The Farm Expo continues to evolve as the industry evolves with advanced technology, innovative methods, and emerging research. The Farm Expo is a great place for farmers and industry leaders to capture that knowledge.”

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in the Agricultural Hall at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm March 20, 9am-5pm March 21, and 9am-2pm March 23. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.