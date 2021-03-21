Farm Expo Begins Tuesday

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this week. After being one of the first of many events cancelled over concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, organizers are prepping for a return of vendors and patrons from all over the region.

Safety protocols will be in place as the agricultural world comes to Salina.

In the past, the Mid America Farm Expo, has featured hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest , and the Ag community is poised to the event as the nation swings closer to normalcy.

The Expo began 55 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

The Mid America Farm Expo is this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 23, 24, 25 in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.