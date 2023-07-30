Microsurfacing Project Begins Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday multiple streets across Salina will begin to be microsurfaced.

According to the City of Salina on Tuesday through Saturday, August 1st through 5th, local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and

collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.

Microsurfacing is a common method of pavement surface treatment which consists of a polymer modified asphalt slurry (about 3/8 inch thick) that coats the pavement surface and creates a smooth moisture-resistant barrier. It also increases ride-ability and seals smaller cracks.

When combined with proper pavement sealing, micro-surfacing extends the service life of the roadway. Streets are estimated for microsurfacing on a 6 to 8 year cycle at an estimated cost of about $5,000 per block.

The $893,000 project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2023 maintenance capital improvement program.