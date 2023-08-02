Mic’d Up at Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo

Scott Grover grew up in Kansas with a love for rodeo, watching the powerful animals that populate the ring and rooting for the cowboys and cowgirls that ride them stayed with him through college.

After earning a teaching degree from Kansas State University – the arena called him back before he got into the classroom.

While helping out a junior rodeo he told an official the announcer wasn’t doing a good job. “She asked me if I could do better and I said I’d like to try,” Grover said. “Lo and behold he got sick – I got a job and the rest is history.”

Grover joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and is calling the action this week at the 77th Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. He makes his home in Camden, Mo with his wife Becky and their three children.

Grover says he’s a fan of the sport and added, “Being able to tell the stories of cowboys and cowgirls is what I love the most about it.”

Listen to the full interview here: