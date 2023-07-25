MIAA Preseason Football Polls Released

By MIAA Release July 25, 2023

The MIAA released its preseason football polls on Tuesday, following the 2023 Media Day festivities.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas were picked first, edging out the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

The full poll is below:

2023 MIAA Preseason
Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State (8)    98 points
2. Northwest Missouri (3)    93 points
3. Emporia State    78 points
4. Washburn    73 points
T5. Central Oklahoma    57 points
T5. Nebraska Kearney    57 points
7. Central Missouri    44 points
8. Fort Hays State    37 points
9. Missouri Western    32 points
10. Missouri Southern    26 points
11. Northeastern State    10 points
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

2023 MIAA Preseason
Media Poll
1. Pittsburg State (22)    320 points
2. Northwest Missouri (7)    302 points
3. Emporia State (1)    258 points
4. Washburn    209 points
5. Central Oklahoma    208 points
6. Nebraska Kearney    199 points
7. Central Missouri    124 points
8. Missouri Southern    116 points
9. Missouri Western    113 points
10. Fort Hays State    98 points
11. Northeastern State    33 points
[First Place Votes]