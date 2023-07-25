MIAA Preseason Football Polls Released

The MIAA released its preseason football polls on Tuesday, following the 2023 Media Day festivities.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas were picked first, edging out the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

The full poll is below:

2023 MIAA Preseason

Coaches Poll

1. Pittsburg State (8) 98 points

2. Northwest Missouri (3) 93 points

3. Emporia State 78 points

4. Washburn 73 points

T5. Central Oklahoma 57 points

T5. Nebraska Kearney 57 points

7. Central Missouri 44 points

8. Fort Hays State 37 points

9. Missouri Western 32 points

10. Missouri Southern 26 points

11. Northeastern State 10 points

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

2023 MIAA Preseason

Media Poll

1. Pittsburg State (22) 320 points

2. Northwest Missouri (7) 302 points

3. Emporia State (1) 258 points

4. Washburn 209 points

5. Central Oklahoma 208 points

6. Nebraska Kearney 199 points

7. Central Missouri 124 points

8. Missouri Southern 116 points

9. Missouri Western 113 points

10. Fort Hays State 98 points

11. Northeastern State 33 points

[First Place Votes]