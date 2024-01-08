MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week – Jack Bachelor, Washburn

Jack Bachelor averaged 18.0 points per game with 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in two games, coming off the bench last week as the Ichabods picked up wins over No. 12-ranked Central Oklahoma (75-68) and Newman (92-83). Bachelor scored 19 points against Central Oklahoma to lead the Ichabods going 12-of-18 from the free throw line, setting Brett Ballard-era highs for free throw makes and attempts in a single game. The Ichabods outscored the Bronchos 6-2 in the final 71 seconds going 4-of-6 from the free throw line with Bachelor scoring five of the six points down the stretch to lock up the win. Against Newman, Bachelor added 17 points and five assists, hitting both three-point attempts and all five free throws in the win.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Taye Fields – Missouri Western

The only MIAA player averaging a double-double this season, Taye Fields averaged 18.0 points and 14.0 rebounds in leading Missouri Western to pair of back-to-back MIAA wins and a three-game winning streak. Fields scored a season-high 18 points on in MWSU’s 90-83 win over Rogers State. The junior pulled down a game-high nine rebounds while knocking down 8-of-9 shots from the field to go along with a game-high five assists and three steals. In the Griffons 73-55 win over Northeastern State, the MIAA’s rebounds leader tied a season and career high with 19 boards, the second most in a single game in program history. Fields scored 18 points again and dished a game-high eight assists, ending the week with a shooting clip of 63.6 percent.

Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State

Kaleb Hammeke put together a solid week in a pair of conference victories in Hays. The junior guard led the Tigers in scoring in both games, producing 17 against Central Missouri and 24 against Lincoln. Hammeke missed only one free throw out of 16 attempts for the week. He also pulled down seven rebounds in each game and led the team in both rebounds and assists (6) in the win over Lincoln. He was one rebound shy of the team lead in the win over UCM.

Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri

Wes Dreamer averaged 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shotting 46.4 percent from the field in leading Northwest to a pair of road wins and outright first place in the MIAA standings. Dreamer put up 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals as he played all 40 minutes in a 78-65 win at Northeastern State. He then tallied a game-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the Bearcats 21-point win at Rogers State. Dreamer grabbed five rebounds and knocked down a trio of three-pointers against the Hillcats. He also secured his 22nd career 20-point scoring game as Northwest moved to 7-1 in MIAA play.

ALSO NOMINATED

Alijah Comithier (Emporia State), Danquez Dawsey (Central Oklahoma), Darius Dawson (Missouri Southern), Keith Kinner III (Central Missouri), Elijah Farr (Lincoln)

ABOUT SHIFT GROUP

Shift Group is a training and recruiting platform placing talented, retired collegiate and professional athletes in high caliber Software Sales positions. Athletes spend their lives engaging in team-based activities where they are rewarded for performance-based outcomes. Competitive drive, work ethic, and the desire to win are innate qualities of those performing at elite levels. Athletes at this level must have discipline, resilience, and grit. These are the intangible parts of any elite athlete’s identity. When combined with confidence, curiosity, and coachability, these traits separate great athletes – and great salespeople. Salesmanship can be taught. It requires the right attitude, habits, and skills – learned, practiced, and repeated in the right environment in order to be mastered. Once an athlete finishes Shift Group training, they get access to hiring managers at Startups, Fortune 500’s, and other organizations building out sales teams across the globe – with the Shift Group team coaching them through every step of the process.

As part of this exclusive partnership, all MIAA student-athletes are able to sign up and utilize Shift Group’s career training. For more information, please sign up at theMIAA.com/Shift.

2023-24 MIAA MEN’S BASKETBALL ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

WEEK ONE: Jaden Wells, Central Oklahoma

WEEK TWO: Wes Dreamer, Northwest Missouri

WEEK THREE: Alijah Comithier, Emporia State

WEEK FOUR: Bennett Stirtz, Northwest Missouri

WEEK FIVE: Max Alexander, Pittsburg State

WEEK SIX: Jeramy Shaw, Pittsburg State

WEEK SEVEN: Darius Yohe, Emporia State

WEEK EIGHT: Jack Bachelor, Washburn