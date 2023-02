MIAA Announces 2023 Tournament Bracket

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its tournament field for the Men’s and Women’s Conference Tournament over the weekend.

Action will begin on Wednesday, March 3rd with Men’s and Women’s First Round Contests. The tournament is to be played in

Kansas City, Missouri at historic Municipal Auditorium.

For more information on the Tournament, visit the MIAA’s Website here.

The full tournament schedule is below:

Wednesday, March 1 – First Round Games

11:00 a.m. | Box Office / Arena Opens

12:00 p.m. | Men’s Game 1 | No. 8 Washburn vs. No. 9 Missouri Western

2:15 p.m. | Men’s Game 2 | No. 7 Missouri Southern vs. No. 10 Northeastern State

6:00 p.m. | Women’s Game 1 | No. 8 Northwest Missouri vs. No. 9 Newman

8:15 p.m. | Women’s Game 2 | No. 7 Emporia State vs. No. 10 Central Oklahoma

Thursday, March 2 – Quarterfinal Games

11:00 a.m. | Box Office / Arena Opens

12:00 p.m. | Men’s Game 3 | No. 1 Northwest Missouri vs. Winner of Men’s Game 1

2:15 p.m. | Men’s Game 4 | No 2 Central Oklahoma vs. Winner of Men’s Game 2

6:00 p.m. | Women’s Game 3 | No. 1 Nebraska Kearney vs. Winner of Women’s Game 1

8:15 p.m. | Women’s Game 4 | No. 2 Central Missouri vs. Winner of Women’s Game 2

Friday, March 3 – Quarterfinal Games

11:00 a.m. | Box Office / Arena Opens

12:00 p.m. | Men’s Game 5 | No. 4 Emporia State vs. No. 5 Lincoln

2:15 p.m. | Men’s Game 6 | No. 3 Fort Hays State vs. No. 6 Rogers State

6:00 p.m. | Women’s Game 5 | No. 4 Pittsburg State vs. No. 5 Missouri Southern

8:15 p.m. | Women’s Game 6 | No. 3 Missouri Western vs. No. 6 Fort Hays State

Saturday, March 4 – Semifinal Games

11:00 a.m. | Box Office / Arena Opens

12:00 p.m. | Men’s Game 7 | Winner of Men’s Game 3 vs. Winner of Men’s Game 5

2:15 p.m. | Men’s Game 8 | Winner of Men’s Game 4 vs. Winner of Men’s Game 6

6:00 p.m. | Women’s Game 7 | Winner of Women’s Game 3 vs. Winner of Women’s Game 5

8:15 p.m. | Women’s Game 8 | Winner of Women’s Game 4 vs. Winner of Women’s Game 6

Sunday, March 5 – Championship Games

11:00 a.m. | Box Office / Arena Opens

1:00 p.m. | Men’s Game 9 | Winner of Men’s Game 7 vs. Winner of Men’s Game 8

3:30 p.m. | Women’s Game 9 | Winner of Women’s Game 7 vs. Winner of Women’s Game 8