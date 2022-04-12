Salina, KS

Mia Hernandez named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 12, 2022

An outstanding week by Kansas Wesleyan’s Mia Hernandez (FR/Hanford, Calif.) led to the weekly Kansas Conference Softball Player of the Week honor for her efforts. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors.

Hernandez was phenomenal for the Coyotes in four games, helping KWU go 3-1 on the week and earn just the second conference sweep of the season. Hernandez hit .538 for the week with three homers and drove in 12 runs. She hit a grand slam in the 10-2 win over Tabor, and added homers in both games against Avila. Hernandez has really stepped up for the Coyotes as a true freshman and been an impact player especially this week.

KWU is 15-16 overall and 9-5 in the KCAC heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader with Southwestern at Bill Burke Park.

