Meth, Warrants Arrest

A man wanted on eight Saline County warrants was taken into custody early Wednesday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Jere Thomas was arrested after a brief encounter with an officer in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue around 1:15am.

The officer reportedly noticed Thomas riding a bicycle with a heavy coat on and ski mask over his face when the temperature was above 60-degrees. The bike had no light or back reflector so Thomas was pulled over.

During a quick interview he allegedly gave the cop a false name and could not recall his birthdate. Police discovered Thomas was running from eight Saline County warrants and had a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.

He’s now facing additional charges for felony obstruction, and drug possession.