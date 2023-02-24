Salina, KS

Meth, Guns Seized in Russell

Todd PittengerFebruary 24, 2023

A large amount of methamphetamine and multiple guns were seized as part of a muti-agency drug case in Russell.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday morning the KBI, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for suspected distribution of methamphetamine and firearms violations.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at approximately 7 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants at two properties in Russell, Kansas, and on a vehicle that KHP stopped along I-70, around 3 miles east of Dorrance, Kansas. The vehicle was occupied by Richard Kerns, 63, of Russell, and Beverly Driscoll, 65, of Russell.

During the searches, law enforcement officers located over 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 15 firearms.

Kerns and Driscoll were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute on or within 1,000 feet of a school, and several weapons violations. They were booked into the Russell County Jail.

