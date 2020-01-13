Salina, KS

Meth, Guns Arrest

KSAL StaffJanuary 13, 2020

A couple of Salina women with outstanding warrants were taken to jail following a traffic stop early Sunday.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, deputies found handguns and over a pound of methamphetamine inside a 2007 Chevy Cavalier driven by 34-year-old Sophia Lamas.

Melander says deputies made a stop after a traffic violation in the 200 block of E. Elm around 1:30am Sunday.

A search of the vehicle revealed 1.25 pounds of meth and a handgun. Her passenger, Joanna Deniston gave officers a false name during the stop and was arrested on numerous charges as well including criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both women are facing drug distribution charges as well as interference with law enforcement.

Lamas and Deniston

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

