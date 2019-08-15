Meth Found on Wanted Felon

A Plainville man wanted on two District Court warrants in Saline County is now facing additional charges after running from police.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized a man wanted on two felony warrants in the parking lot at Casey’s General Store located at 215 W. Crawford.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Emerick tried to hide from the officer, ducking down behind cars in the lot as the patrol unit pulled in. He then ran when the officer tried to talk to him.

Emerick was caught a short time later and charged with felony obstruction and drug possession after officers allegedly found a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.