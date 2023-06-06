Meth Found in Backpack

A drug exchange at a convenience store parking lot leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an observant police officer noticed suspicious activity around 3am Tuesday at the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford, after a white male approached an SUV empty handed – and walked away with a backpack.

A short time later the officer made contact with 33-year-old Joshua Norris and got permission to search the backpack. Police found a small amount of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana and digital scales.

Norris is now facing a couple of charges for drug possession.