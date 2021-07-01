Meth Arrests

A call about a stolen car leads to a couple of drug related arrests.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Jeremy Stahlman was taken into custody after he was allegedly found in the driver seat of a stolen Chevy Impala with methamphetamine on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say about 11:30am – the owner of a 2009 Chevy Impala reported his car stolen from the lot at Great Plains Manufacturing, 1621 Dewey Street after he left the keys in the vehicle and walked into work. At 12:30pm an officer on patrol identified the Impala from the description and stopped Stahlman in the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th.

A female passenger, 32-year-old Kacie McMurray was also arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia.

Stahlman is also facing charges for felony drug possession with intent to distribute.