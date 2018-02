A Salina man who was wanted on a drug related warrant was taken into custody in Derby Thursday and then booked into the Saline County Jail.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, back on August 22 of 2017, 52-year-old Christopher J. Macy allegedly sold 11-grams of methamphetamine to a person in a car, parked in the 100 block N. Broadway.

Macy is now facing charges that could include one count of distributing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.