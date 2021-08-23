Salina, KS

Meth and Handgun Found After Traffic Stop

KSAL StaffAugust 23, 2021

An Ellsworth man is in jail after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 12:45 a.m., a deputy stopped a 1994 Honda Accord on West Crawford Street in Salina because of unreadable tags.

Douglas Cooper Jr., 40, was the driver, and the deputy found there was a warrant out for Cooper’s arrest in Rice County.

Cooper was taken into custody, and then a K-9 crew searched his vehicle. A handgun and 313 grams of meth were allegedly found.

Cooper is now facing possible charges of distribution of narcotics, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

