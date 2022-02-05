Meteorologists Prepping For “Storm Fury”

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state beginning this month to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” The presentation will include an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

For the first time since 2019 we will be offering a few advanced spotter talks. These talks will go more into the science of severe storms along with some of the tools and techniques we use to forecast them. This is a great opportunity for the extreme weather enthusiast in your family!

We will once again be offering some virtual presentations. The dates and times for these presentations are displayed below. As the date draws closer, we will add a link for each participant to register for the upcoming presentation. We will likely allow a one to two week window to register for the upcoming presentation. Please check back to see if the registration has been opened.

For more information please contact [email protected].

In-Person classes are subject to cancellation at any time due to the ongoing pandemic. We want to ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, so please check this page prior to departing for the presentation location.