Messiah Rehearsal Schedules Set

Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2022

The rehearsal schedule is set for one of the longest running performances in the country.  The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Messiah rehearsal Sunday, February 6th in Presser Hall, and St. Matthew’s Passion rehearsal on Tuesday, February 8th in Presser Hall at 7 p.m.

According to Bethany College, Dr. Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies will be the guest conductor this year.

The chorus for the performance of the “Messiah” is unique in that community members, college students, and faculty join together to form the Bethany Oratorio Society. You are invited to join the Bethany Oratorio Society for its 141st season. Rehearsals for Messiah are Sunday afternoons and rehearsals for the Bach are on Tuesday evenings.  New singers should come 30-45 minutes early on Feb. 6th for a brief voice test.  Scores will be available for purchase that day.  For more details please contact Messiah Festival Coordinator Anne Hassler-Heidel at [email protected]

Schedule of rehearsals is tentative and subject to change based on health protocol.

 Handel “Messiah”

2022 Chorus Rehearsal Schedule

Day Date Begin End  
Sunday 2-6 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers
Sunday 2-13 3:00 pm 5:00 pm Soprano and Alto Sections ONLY
Sunday 2-20 3:00 pm 5:00 pm Tenor and Bass Sections ONLY
Sunday 2-27 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers
Sunday 3-6 6:00 pm* 8:00 pm* w/orchestra
Sunday 3-13 No Rehearsal Spring Break  
Sunday 3-20 6:00 pm* 8:00 pm* w/orchestra
Sunday 3-27 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers
Sunday 4-3 3:00 pm ???? Dress Rehearsal
Sunday 4-10 No Rehearsal Go see Godspell Palm Sunday
Sunday 4-17 2:30 pm call time in Burnett Center ???? Performance

*Note later rehearsal time

 

Bach“St. Matthew Passion”

2022 Chorus  Rehearsal Schedule

Day Date Begin End  
Tuesday 2-8 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Tuesday 2-15 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Tuesday 2-22 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Tuesday 3-1 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Tuesday 3-8 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Tuesday 3-15 Spring Break No Rehearsal  
Tuesday 3-22 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra
Tuesday 3-29 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra
Tuesday 4-5 7:00 pm 9:00 pm  
Wednesday 4-13 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra
Friday 4-15 6:30 pm

Call Time

 7:30 pm Performance PERFORMANCE
         

*Note later rehearsal time

 

Visit www.messiahfestival.org for more information

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Messiah Rehearsal Schedules Set

