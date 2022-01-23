Messiah Rehearsal Schedules Set

The rehearsal schedule is set for one of the longest running performances in the country. The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Messiah rehearsal Sunday, February 6th in Presser Hall, and St. Matthew’s Passion rehearsal on Tuesday, February 8th in Presser Hall at 7 p.m.
According to Bethany College, Dr. Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies will be the guest conductor this year.
The chorus for the performance of the “Messiah” is unique in that community members, college students, and faculty join together to form the Bethany Oratorio Society. You are invited to join the Bethany Oratorio Society for its 141st season. Rehearsals for Messiah are Sunday afternoons and rehearsals for the Bach are on Tuesday evenings. New singers should come 30-45 minutes early on Feb. 6th for a brief voice test. Scores will be available for purchase that day. For more details please contact Messiah Festival Coordinator Anne Hassler-Heidel at [email protected]
Schedule of rehearsals is tentative and subject to change based on health protocol.
Handel “Messiah”
2022 Chorus Rehearsal Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Begin
|End
|Sunday
|2-6
|3:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|All singers
|Sunday
|2-13
|3:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|Soprano and Alto Sections ONLY
|Sunday
|2-20
|3:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|Tenor and Bass Sections ONLY
|Sunday
|2-27
|3:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|All singers
|Sunday
|3-6
|6:00 pm*
|8:00 pm*
|w/orchestra
|Sunday
|3-13
|No Rehearsal
|Spring Break
|Sunday
|3-20
|6:00 pm*
|8:00 pm*
|w/orchestra
|Sunday
|3-27
|3:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|All singers
|Sunday
|4-3
|3:00 pm
|????
|Dress Rehearsal
|Sunday
|4-10
|No Rehearsal
|Go see Godspell
|Palm Sunday
|Sunday
|4-17
|2:30 pm call time in Burnett Center
|????
|Performance
*Note later rehearsal time
Bach – “St. Matthew Passion”
2022 Chorus Rehearsal Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Begin
|End
|Tuesday
|2-8
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2-15
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2-22
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3-1
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3-8
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3-15
|Spring Break
|No Rehearsal
|Tuesday
|3-22
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|w/orchestra
|Tuesday
|3-29
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|w/orchestra
|Tuesday
|4-5
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4-13
|7:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|w/orchestra
|Friday
|4-15
|6:30 pm
Call Time
|7:30 pm Performance
|PERFORMANCE
*Note later rehearsal time
Visit www.messiahfestival.org for more information