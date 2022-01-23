Messiah Rehearsal Schedules Set

The rehearsal schedule is set for one of the longest running performances in the country. The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Messiah rehearsal Sunday, February 6th in Presser Hall, and St. Matthew’s Passion rehearsal on Tuesday, February 8th in Presser Hall at 7 p.m.

According to Bethany College, Dr. Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies will be the guest conductor this year.

The chorus for the performance of the “Messiah” is unique in that community members, college students, and faculty join together to form the Bethany Oratorio Society. You are invited to join the Bethany Oratorio Society for its 141st season. Rehearsals for Messiah are Sunday afternoons and rehearsals for the Bach are on Tuesday evenings. New singers should come 30-45 minutes early on Feb. 6th for a brief voice test. Scores will be available for purchase that day. For more details please contact Messiah Festival Coordinator Anne Hassler-Heidel at [email protected]

Schedule of rehearsals is tentative and subject to change based on health protocol.

Handel “Messiah”

2022 Chorus Rehearsal Schedule

Day Date Begin End Sunday 2-6 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers Sunday 2-13 3:00 pm 5:00 pm Soprano and Alto Sections ONLY Sunday 2-20 3:00 pm 5:00 pm Tenor and Bass Sections ONLY Sunday 2-27 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers Sunday 3-6 6:00 pm* 8:00 pm* w/orchestra Sunday 3-13 No Rehearsal Spring Break Sunday 3-20 6:00 pm* 8:00 pm* w/orchestra Sunday 3-27 3:00 pm 5:00 pm All singers Sunday 4-3 3:00 pm ???? Dress Rehearsal Sunday 4-10 No Rehearsal Go see Godspell Palm Sunday Sunday 4-17 2:30 pm call time in Burnett Center ???? Performance

*Note later rehearsal time

Bach – “St. Matthew Passion”

2022 Chorus Rehearsal Schedule

Day Date Begin End Tuesday 2-8 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Tuesday 2-15 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Tuesday 2-22 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Tuesday 3-1 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Tuesday 3-8 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Tuesday 3-15 Spring Break No Rehearsal Tuesday 3-22 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra Tuesday 3-29 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra Tuesday 4-5 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Wednesday 4-13 7:00 pm 9:30 pm w/orchestra Friday 4-15 6:30 pm Call Time 7:30 pm Performance PERFORMANCE

*Note later rehearsal time

Visit www.messiahfestival.org for more information