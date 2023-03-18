Salina, KS

Messiah Festival Features Many Events

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2023

Bethany College  is ready for the 2023 Messiah Festival of the Arts on March 27-April 10.

According to Bethany, there will be multiple free events associated with the festival.

The festival will include an awards reception, lectures, recitals, and other free events celebrating the college’s annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Juried Student Art Exhibition will run from March 27-April 10 in Mingenback Art Center on the college’s campus. An awards reception will be held on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 2 pm.

On Monday, April 3 at 7 pm, Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music, Artistic Director, and Conductor of the Messiah Festival of the Arts, will present ‘Chasing History: A Conversation about the Many Editions of Handel’s “Messiah”‘ at Pearson Chapel. Concurrent with this presentation will be an event for children ages 4-12. “Chalk Talk for Kids: The Lord is My Shepherd,” by Shelly Carlson, will be held in the Mabee Welcome Center for parents attending “Chasing History.” Please RSVP to Carol Gusenius at [email protected] to reserve space.

The Messiah Festival Soloists will also present a recital on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church Sanctuary. The soloists are Julianne Davis, soprano; JoAna Rusche, mezzo-soprano; Gene Stenger, tenor; and Nicholas Skotzko, baritone. A reception will follow at the Sandzen Art Gallery.

The Messiah Festival Student Honors Recital will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 2:30 pm in the Pearson Chapel, to showcase selected student performers from the Bethany College Music Department. Performers will include Gracelyn Gaskill, soprano; Raleigh Jarrett, violin; Christian LaCount, tenor; Grace Ladner, organ; Nikolas Lampman Thompson, guitar; Aubrey Larson, mezzo-soprano; Ariana Nunez, french horn; Keely Tubbs, soprano; and Justin Woolsey, percussion.

For more information on the festival and the accompanying events, visit messiahfestival.org.

