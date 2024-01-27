Messiah Arts Festival Tickets On Sale

It’s never too early to make preparations for one of the longest running events in the country, Bethany College’s Messiah Festival of Arts. This year’s theme is Rejoice, Greatly!

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Bethany Oratorio Society has performed Handel’s Messiah every year since 1882 and Bach’s The Passion According to St. Matthew since 1929. Soloists for this year are:

Leslie John Flanagan, baritone, will also be featured in the performance of The Passion According to St. Matthew.

The Messiah Festival of the Arts is a weeks long celebration of music, art, and culture. The festival begins each year a month prior to Easter and includes many events such as art exhibits, theatre productions, and the jazz walk. The festival concludes with performances of Bach’s Passion According to St. Matthew on Good Friday, and Handel’s Messiah on Easter Sunday on the Bethany College Campus.

Soloists Myers, Colaizzi, Reese, and Buffett will perform a free recital at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 26, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 401 N. First Street.

Presser Hall hosts the ticketed events, The Passion According to St. Matthew, at 7:30pm Friday, March 29 and Handel’s Messiah at 3:00pm, Sunday, March 31. Tickets can be purchased here.

Presser Hall is located on the campus of Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson Street.