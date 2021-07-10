BREAKING NEWS

Merrifield Selected to American League All-Star Team

Royals.comJuly 10, 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 10, 2021) – Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been named to his second All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this morning. Merrifield, who also participated in the 2019 Midsummer Classic, will join Salvador Perez, representing the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Merrifield becomes the 14th Royals position player selected to multiple All-Star Games. He entered the day leading the Major Leagues in stolen bases (24), swiping 24-straight since being caught on his first attempt of the season. He’s also tied for eighth in the American League in hits (95), tied for 11th in multi-hit games (26) and doubles (20). The right-handed hitter enjoyed his best month of the season in June, being named Royals Player of the Month, after leading the Majors with 40 hits – the most of any month of his career – becoming the first Royal to record 40 hits in a calendar month since Jon Jay (43) in May 2018. He was also the first Royal to lead the Majors in hits in any calendar month since Johnny Damon (51) did so in July 2000. Last night, he appeared in his 395th consecutive game, which is just 26 games shy of the franchise record, held by Alcides Escobar (421).

