Merrifield Delivers in Royals’ Win

Royals.comApril 30, 2018

KANSAS CITY — The Royals have been searching for a clutch hit with runners in scoring position and Whit Merrifield came through.

Merrifield delivered an RBI single, scoring Alcides Escobar from second, with one out in the eighth inning off White Sox reliever Bruce Rondon for a 5-4 win on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals now have back-to-back wins for the first time in 2018. Escobar left the game in the ninth with a left-hand contusion after being hit by a pitch by Rondon in the eighth. X-rays were negative and he is listed as day to day.

Blaine Boyer worked a scoreless ninth and got the save, his first since May of 2016 when he was with the Brewers. Closer Kelvin Herrera had worked three straight days. Boyer came into the game with a 16.88 ERA, but he now has back-to-back scoreless outings.

Royals first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert, who had not homered since Aug. 20 and had not recorded an RBI since March 31, hit two home runs, including a three-run shot that gave the Royals a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Right-hander Ian Kennedy started for the Royals, his first outing since taking a line drive off his right foot on Tuesday against the Brewers. Kennedy was sharp for the most part, striking out the side in the first and ending up with six strikeouts over five innings.

Kennedy gave up two soft runs in the fourth, on a walk, a bloop double to left and a two-run double by Daniel Palka on a ball that right fielder Jorge Soler misjudged at the wall in right.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Merrifield Delivers in Royals' Win

