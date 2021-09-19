Merrifield buoys Kowar after loss to Seattle

“I basically told him, ‘Let’s not be so concerned with results the rest of the season,’” Merrifield said. “Nobody wants to fail, but he’s going to be a big part of this team moving forward. And he’s not going anywhere. He’s going to get his chance up here. I just told him, ‘Don’t be so locked in and concerned with results the rest of these however many starts you have left. Just hone in on being up here, pitching up here, and try to figure out how to be successful.’”