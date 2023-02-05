Salina, KS

Men’s Volleyball tripped up by Morningside

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 5, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball was tripped up by the Morningside Mustangs on Saturday inside Mabee Arena in a straight set loss – 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.

 

The Coyotes were in pursuit of a third straight win, but came up just short after knocking off Ottawa on Friday night for their first GPAC win of the season.

 

Wesleyan struggled to find the floor with attacks, hitting .024 for the match, led by Colin Lindo (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.)’s six kills.

 

KWU trailed out of the gates in the first set, falling behind 10-3 in the opening set. The Coyotes battled back, getting withing three on a kill by Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.), but Morningside pushed its lead back out to 22-15 before taking the opening set 25-17.

 

A kill by Lindo gave the Coyotes a 12-10 lead in the second set, but seven straight points from the Mustangs gave Morningside a 17-12 lead. KWU was within three at 21-18 on a Burras kill when the Mustangs scored the last four points of the set to take it 25-18.

 

KWU fell behind 17-11 in the third set, but got back into it at 18-14, and later at 19-16 on a block by Kahlib Lawrence (FR/Burbank, Calif.) and Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.), but couldn’t find a way to get back in front.

 

Burras added five kills for the Coyotes while Viet Nguyen had four. Marcus Taylor had 16 assists. Jeremy Lapeze (FR/Burbank, Calif.) had seven digs and Hung Nguyen (FR/Allen, Texas) added six. Lawrence had three blocks.

 

The Coyotes are back in action next weekend at the Jamestown Tournament in Jamestown, N.D. KWU doesn’t return home until February 24 and 25 against Dordt and Jamestown.

