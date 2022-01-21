Men’s Volleyball swept by Westcliff

Hendrik Dusterwald had 16 kills and Westcliff hit at a .264 percentage as the Warriors defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-19) in a non-conference men’s volleyball match Thursday night inside Mabee Arena.

The loss drops the Coyotes to 0-3 on the season while Westcliff, which is located in Irvine, Calif., improves to 2-3.

Wesleyan struggled with its attack, finishing with a -.025 hitting percentage. Victor Loya (SO/El Paso, Texas) led the Coyotes with six kills followed by Christopher Perez (FR/Denver, Colo.) while Colton Session had 12 assists. Jerry Chablay (FR/South Hackensack, N.J.)’s 10 digs led the defensive effort; Viet Nguyen (FR/Wichita, Kan.) added three solo blocks and Frank Kassam and Loya four block assists each.

Westcliff took control of the opening set with eight consecutive points that made it 12-5 and closed it out by scoring the final three points.

The second set was closer. The Coyotes trailed 14-11 before Westcliff went on a 9-2 run and led 23-13.

The third set was a battle from start to finish. Down 21-15 KWU scored four of the next five points to cut the deficit to 22-19 but the Warriors finished strong once again, scoring the final three points.

After three matches seven days in the program’s debut the Coyotes are idle until January 28 and 29 when they travel to McPherson for two matches. They play Jamestown (N.D.) at 7:30 p.m. on the 28th and Dordt (Iowa) at 1:30 p.m. on the 29th.